The Takoradi Mini-Bus Express Group of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has started the construction of 24 two-bedroom apartments for members at Assakae in the Effia-Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The construction, a self-initiated project of the Group, is for dues-paying members to ease their accommodation burden.

The housing project, to be completed within a two-year period, at a cost of two million cedis, is being executed by Group ‘C’ Ghana Ltd, an indigenous construction company based at Anaji in Takoradi.

Mr William Graham, the Chairman of the Takoradi Mini Bus Express Group, at a sod cutting ceremony to commence the construction, said membership contribution over the period made it possible for the project.

“We cannot continue to look on for our members to retire and live in deplorable conditions …We saw what our predecessors did and we advised ourselves strongly to do the right thing this time for our members,” he said.

“Each beneficiary will have a two-bedroom self- contained accommodation free of charge, the sod cutting today shows our desire and commitment to helping members, especially with residential accommodation. We want to be remembered for transparency”.

Mr Graham assured the contractors that the Group would honour its financial obligations to ensure the early completion of the project.

“We are ready with the funding. Today, we are charting a new paradigm to work hard and improve upon the welfare of our members. And, God willing, we will get there,” he said.

Mr Issac Eshun, the Group C Engineer, said finance was key in any project and prayed the Union pushed funds on time to help in the successful execution of the project.

The Western Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, Mr Joseph Simmons Cudjoe, described it as sign of visionary leadership shown by the Mini Bus Group.

“Indeed, we are happy with the project. The Mini Bus Group have demonstrated their vision with a difference. Clearly, the executives and members have a long-term view as to how an Association should be run, and to solve the accommodation needs, especially for the drivers.”