Takoradi MP interacts with traders in the Central Business District

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Takoradi constituency, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has interacted with market vendors and other sellers at the Takoradi Central Business District (CBD) to discuss their challenges and the way forward.

The engagement was intended to give him the opportunity to familiarize with the activities of the traders and to encourage them in the face of the present economic difficulties, while reassuring them of government’s commitment to resolving issues caused by COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Places visited as part of the engagement included, the Market Circle and the Ghana Private Road Trade Union (GPRTU) Takoradi-Cape Coast Station, as well as market traders in the Takoradi temporary market at the Jubilee Park.

The traders spoke with the MP about their issues at various meetings at separate places, with the most pressing issues being theft and their struggles to get minor loans from MASLOC for their enterprises.

In response to the traders’ concerns, Mr. Darko-Mensah who is also the Western Regional Minister gave the traders the assurance that he would monitor the loan situation and see to it that their issues were resolved to obtain the loans they needed to expand their enterprises.

He pleaded with them to make sure they paid back the loan on time so that others might also use it to expand their enterprises.

The MP informed the market women that the traders currently at the Jubilee Market would be transferred to the new market very soon.

Mr. Darko-Mensah, who acknowledged the contribution that traders made to the nation’s economic development, noted that the government was worried about their welfare because they contributed significantly to local assemblies’ economies.