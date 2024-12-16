Takoradi MP Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Thanks Constituents and Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Elections

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent for Takoradi, expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Takoradi for re-electing him despite the sweeping changes observed across the country during the 2024 elections.

“I am grateful to the people who, despite the political tsunami that seemed to have affected the country, have retained me in office,” Darko-Mensah said, reflecting on the electoral outcome in a recent interview with the B&FT in Takoradi.

The MP also extended an appeal to NPP supporters who abstained from voting in the recent elections, urging them to remain patriotic and participate actively in the 2028 elections. Drawing a comparison with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Darko-Mensah noted that despite not meeting the developmental expectations in the Volta Region, the NDC continues to receive strong support from its residents. “We need to keep our disagreements within the party rather than letting them affect our participation in elections,” he said.

Highlighting the NPP’s track record in governance, Darko-Mensah emphasized the party’s contributions to national development, including the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), which has expanded to cover vital services like kidney dialysis and childhood cancer treatment. He also pointed to the NPP’s investments in infrastructure, including roads, technology, and ICT.

Moreover, he stressed the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has increased school enrolment and provided opportunities for every household to have at least one educated individual. “We have served these broad areas, and yet the NPP has been unjustly punished in this election,” he lamented.

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, Darko-Mensah stated that the campaign had already begun. He emphasized the importance of unity within the party as they prepare for the next general elections.

On the issue of post-election tensions and property destruction, Darko-Mensah called for calm and advised those causing disruptions to heed the words of President-elect John Dramani Mahama. “Ghana belongs to all of us, and we should ensure peace during this transition,” he said, urging both parties to respect the democratic processes. He further cautioned against unlawful actions, asserting that the law would eventually catch up with those violating the country’s rules.

In his concluding remarks, Darko-Mensah called for a return to order, stressing the importance of legal processes in governance, including appointments and employment procedures. “It is improper to take over properties without proper procedures, and those behind such actions should stop immediately,” he said, underscoring the necessity of upholding the law.