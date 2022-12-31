Takoradi Port holds Day of Thanksgiving

The Port of Takoradi has held the 2022 Day of Thanksgiving to appreciate God’s continuous blessings on its affairs despite the tumultuous business environment experienced in the country within the year.

The celebration, on the theme: “Thanking God for His Faithfulness…Psalm 100:4,” saw the Port Director, senior managers, staff, and stakeholders dancing and singing along the melodious tunes by the Port Choir depicting their true appreciation of God’s goodness in the year under review.

Reverend Dr Ferdinand Obeng, the Administrative Head of the Apostolic Church, Sekondi, who exhorted the gathering on the theme, urged them to count their many blessings and offer the appropriate gratitude to God.

“If for nothing at all, you are here seeing the last days in the year, talk of free oxygen, remember his consistency, dependability and loving kindness,” he said.

Rev. Dr Obeng encouraged the Port to trust God to do more in the coming year.

Mr John Hammond, the Senior Staff Union Head, was full of praise of the Management for the prudent decisions resulting in a peaceful business environment and good labour relations.

Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, Director of the Port of Takoradi, lauded the selflessness of Management and staff for the many fruitful ventures including new projects recently commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

He commended the engineers for the meritorious service to push the Port a step further in marine trade along the West African Coast.

Though it’s traffic reduced within the year, the Port received some bigger vessels, which, hitherto, could not have berthed there, he said.

“I have confidence in the workers to do even greater works in the years ahead,” Captain Afadzi said.

The Port, in the year under review, took disciplinary actions against some staff in line with the work ethics and labour laws of the company and the country as a whole.

The Human Resources Department was adjudged the Best Department while some retirees were honoured for their contributions towards the Port’s growth and stability.