Takoradi Port Reports Significant Growth in Cargo Volumes in 2024

Takoradi Port experienced a strong performance in 2024, with notable growth in both imported and exported cargo volumes, signaling its ongoing importance as a key player in Ghana’s maritime and trade sectors.

As of November 2024, the port’s imported cargo volume reached 2,877,273 metric tonnes, an 11.03 percent increase from the same period in 2023, which saw 2,591,340 metric tonnes.

Peter Amo Bediako, the Director of Takoradi Port, attributed much of this increase to the import of clinker and gypsum, which together accounted for over 70 percent of the import volume. These two commodities saw a combined total of 2,072,490 metric tonnes in 2024, up from 1,757,883 metric tonnes in the previous year. This strong import performance reflects the port’s strategic role in supporting Ghana’s construction and infrastructure sectors.

On the export front, Takoradi Port also saw significant growth, with total exported cargo reaching 6,472,998 metric tonnes by the end of November 2024. This was a remarkable 44 percent increase from 4,500,570 metric tonnes in the same period the previous year. The port’s export growth was driven primarily by manganese and bauxite, with 4,693,983 metric tonnes of manganese and 1,446,934 metric tonnes of bauxite exported in 2024, compared to 2,981,365 metric tonnes and 1,083,104 metric tonnes, respectively, in 2023.

Perhaps the most striking achievement at Takoradi Port in 2024 was the remarkable increase in transit cargo volume. As of November 2024, transit cargo stood at 51,086 metric tonnes, a staggering 2,173.52 percent increase from just 2,247 metric tonnes in the same period the previous year. This growth was highlighted by the port’s successful handling of a transit vessel carrying approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of bagged rice, the first such shipment in over a decade.

“We remain optimistic that this upward trend in transit cargo will persist in the years ahead,” Bediako said, underscoring the port’s expanding capabilities in handling large volumes of transit trade. This success reflects both the port’s infrastructure improvements and its strategic efforts to enhance its role in regional trade.

Cruise-ship calls at the port also saw significant growth in 2024, with the number of cruise-vessel visits doubling from seven in November 2023 to 14 by November 2024. Bediako attributed this surge to the port’s commitment to operational excellence and its improved brand image, which has been bolstered by positive media coverage.

However, not all areas of the port’s operations saw growth in 2024. Container Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) traffic experienced a decline, falling to 28,257 TEUs by November 2024, compared to 31,763 TEUs in the same period in 2023, reflecting an 11 percent drop. Vessel calls also decreased, with a total of 695 recorded by the end of November 2024, down from 801 in 2023, representing a 13.23 percent decrease.

Bediako explained that the decline in container traffic and vessel calls is partly due to the ongoing development at the port, including the launch of the YILPORT-ATSL Container and Multipurpose Terminal in September 2024. The terminal’s full commercial operations mark a new phase for Takoradi Port, with expectations for enhanced container handling capabilities in the near future.

Another significant milestone for the port was the inauguration of the Oil and Gas Services Terminal in November 2024. This terminal positions Takoradi Port as a key hub for supporting upstream oil and gas exploration and production operations in Ghana and the broader West African region.

Looking ahead to 2025, Takoradi Port is poised for further expansion and development. Key upcoming projects include the operationalization of the Oil and Gas Services Terminal, the commencement of the Prime Meridian Dock (PMD’s) Floating Dock Project, which will enhance the port’s capacity for ship repairs and offshore supply vessel maintenance, and the opening of the Genser Energy Cryonic Tank Farm Facility to support gas exports.

Bediako also highlighted the port’s plans to enhance its tourism offerings, with proposals for a new cruise-ship or passenger terminal expected under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, led by the Ghana Tourism Authority. This initiative aligns with the port’s strategic vision to boost maritime connectivity and tourism in Ghana.

As the port looks to 2025, Bediako concluded, “These developments will enhance the port’s capacity, diversify its services, and play a vital role in supporting Ghana’s economic growth through trade, energy, and tourism.”