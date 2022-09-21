Takoradi raises bar for HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship

The Archbishop Porter Girls Secondary School was full of fun, and energy as patrons of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship were treated to some good competition from young kids in the Western and Western North Regions.

Packed with an overflowing audience at the Assembly Hall of Archbishop Porter Girls, kids from over 10 schools between the ages of 12 and 16 in the regions came in their full strength to be the first regional champion in the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.

Over 90 boys and girls went to the table to battle for supremacy and to grab an opportunity to get into the national finals to be held next month.

Competitors were grouped into five divisions which were lightweight, middleweight and heavyweight for boys and lightweight, heavyweight for girls.

In the girls’ Lightweight division, Phildiaus Abubakari from Kwei Kumah emerged champion followed by Naa Korkor Ackah from the host school with Blessing Baidoo from Fijai Senior High School coming third.

In the heavyweight division, Millicent Enning with massive home support pinned Gloria Ansah from Fijai Senior High to win gold while Priscilla Azila also from Archbishop Porter Girls finished third.

Master Rolland Arhin from Methodist Junior High defeated Ibrahim Musah from Holy Child Junior High to win gold while Elisha Quansah from Baidoo came third.

In the Men’s Middleweight, Holy Child Junior High School’s Musah John Mahama won while Selvin Otoo from Fijai Senior High finished second followed by Collins Ameyaw also from Holy Child.

In the heavyweight division, Joseph Tiabel from Methodist Junior High emerged winner while Daniel Nartey from Fijai Senior High School placed second with Rasmus Yamson from Adiembra came third.

All participants were given certificates of participation while first placed winners went home with a gold medal, cash prize of GHC300.00 and a goody bag from SES HD Plus Ghana while second placed athletes received silver medals, cash prize of GHC200.00 and a goody bag. third placed winners also went home with a bronze medal, cash prize of GHC100.00 and a goody bag.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in an interview with the media thanked all the participants for coming out in their numbers to compete and expressed gratitude to the fans of athletes for keeping the hall energised throughout the event.

“I must confess Takoradi has been more than a success. If you look at the numbers we are overwhelmed and we thank our partners, HD Plus for supporting this dream and to the Authorities at Archbishop Porter Girls for allowing us to use their space for this memorable event,” he added.

The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship will be in Kumasi on October 7.

Source Ghana Armwrestling Federation