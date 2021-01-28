Some traders at the central Business District of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed concern about the increasing activities of day time Preachers in the area.

While some said their wordings sometimes brought hope, joy and restoration, others blast the microphone with gospel music and some scriptures to get their daily bread without any solid biblical doctrines.

Madam Ekuba Yankey, an ‘akyeke’ seller-a local Nzema delicacy, said some men of God preaching at the market place genuinely inspired traders and therefore encouraged them to do more to win souls for God.

She was however not happy with Preachers who only criticized anything seen around.

Ms Grace Nyanebah, a fruit seller indicated that just as there were genuine currencies and fake ones so there are fake and genuine Preachers and advised residents to be vigilant.

“The fake ones are just keen in taking offerings from sellers and buyers by just playing loud music without teaching anything meaningful,” she added.

For his part, Mr Issah Seidu, a vegetable seller opined that with the increased activities of preachers at the market place, not everything they preach about actually caused people to change or be inspired.

Aunt Ewuresi Andorful a fresh fish seller and a wife of one of the preachers, said she believed preachers are doing their best to win souls and change perceptions and mindset of people.

“It is all about the people and their choices as some people might be touched by what the preachers are saying others will always not like preachers” and urged all preachers to continue doing the good works of God.