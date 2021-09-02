Takyi presents medal to Ashfoam Ghana Limited

Olympic Games bronze medalist Samuel Takyi and Team Ghana at Tokyo 2020 has paid a courtesy call on Ashfoam Ghana Limited one of the major sponsors of the team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Takyi together with the other members of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah visited the offices of Ashfoam Ghana in Accra on Wednesday

The Team met the management of Ashfoam who were very happy with their achievements at the world’s biggest sports festival.

Mr. George Massih General Manager of Ashfoam Ghana advised the boxers to work hard to make name and history for themselves and the nation.

He urged them to continue to work with the GOC and win more laurels for the nation.

Nana Yaw Ampem Darko-Antwi Communication and Marketing Manager of Ashfoam said his outfit would continue to support the GOC and Ghana Sports Federations to develop talents to represent the nation at international competitions.

Other members of Team Ghana on the trip were boxers Suleimanu Tetteh and Shakul Samed as well as weightlifter, Christian Amoah who moved from 148th position to 12th at the Olympic Games.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey, coaches Akai Nettey and Ofori Asare were among the visitors.