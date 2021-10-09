Talensi Assembly approves President’s DCE nominee

The Talensi District Assembly in the Upper East Region has unanimously approved Mr Thomas Person Duanaab Wuni, the President’s nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

All the 30 Assembly Members representing 100 per cent, who were present, voted to confirm Mr Wuni who is a former Parliamentary candidate, to steer the affairs of the district.

The election was conducted by Mr Mustapha Ahmed, the District Director of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Wuni in his victory speech thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Assembly Members for the confidence reposed in him and unity exhibited and promised to work for the total development of the district.

The New DCE noted that strategies would be put in place to involve major stakeholders to ensure that the district benefitted enormously from the rich mineral resources particularly gold deposits in the area.

He said the right policies would be advanced to ensure that the mining companies were encouraged to undertake certain corporate social responsibilities and also paid the right taxes and royalties to the Assembly and other stakeholders to ensure that there was revenue to undertake development projects.