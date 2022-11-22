Talent Micro Finance Donates Bags Of Rice, Other Items To Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Talent micro finance has donated some relief items to Accra psychiatric hospital as part of their annual routine to the needy and vulnerable within their jurisdiction.

The item include Bags of Rice and Gari, cartoons of Milo, milk, soaps and toiletries.

Bags of sachets water, bread, flour foods and Many more.

Speaking to Morris tv in the course of presenting the items, the CEO of Talent finance Alex Copson said this activity is part of their responsibilities they do annually to support the needy institutions in a place where they operate.

According to him, thi his is not something that is going to be one day wonder but have the intention of coming there again in the near future.

However, Public relation for Accra Psychiatric hospital, Francisca who received the items on behalf of hospital expressed her profound gratitude to Talent micro finance for such benevolent act.

She therefore commended them for their good work and putting the hospital at their heart for taking such initiative.