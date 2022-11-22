Talent Microfinance Services Donate Food Items To Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Talent Microfinance Services LTD has presented Christmas items to the management of Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The items which were donated on Monday, November 21,2022 include adult diapers, liquid soaps, toilet rolls, boxes of soaps, cleaning detergents, bags of rice, bags of gari, washing powders, toothbrushes, toothpaste, among others.

Presenting the items to the Hospital, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Alex Copson, said his outfit is pleased to support young adults and children battling mental health.

He expressed confidence in the nurses and physicians at the Hospital and encouraged them to use the items for their right purposes.

“It [the donation] is something that we are doing as a testament and our acknowledgement that these people are bonafide members of our society that we respect and care for very much and for whom we can support as much as we can for their well-being.

“We believe there are competent nurses, psychologists and psychiatrists who believe in our vision, believe that we are doing something right by supporting this unit and, therefore, we want to ask calmly and in the firm belief that these items will truly go the patients and people here for their well-being,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, the Nursing Officer, Nana Boakye Yiadom, expressed gratitude to the Foundation and assured that the items will indeed be used for their right purposes.

Accra Psychiatric Hospital is responsible for the treatment, welfare, training and rehabilitation of the mentally ill.