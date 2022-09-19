Talents On Display At Odwira Boxing Night

There were thrills and frills ; an exhibition of pugilistic finesse, pure precocity and massive entertainment at this year’s edition of the Odwira Boxing Night held at The Forecourt of The Royal Palace at Akropong in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The event which was part of activities lined up to celebrate the annual Odwira Festival was fully funded by The Office of The Okuapehene, His Royal Majesty Oseadieyo Nana Kwasi Akufo III.

The bill which was promoted by Mr. Michael Tetteh of Golden Mike Boxing Promotions and duly sanctioned by the Ghana Boxing Authority got underway by 7pm on Sunday with some juvenile bouts featuring tremendously gifted kid Godfred “Oko CP ” Coffie also known as Chorkor Pacman of the Chorkor Champions Boxing Gym and trained by National Juvenile Team trainer Bernard Armah in an exciting match against another sensation Charles Paa T. Quaye.

On the main cards Charles Yaw Tetteh of the Panix Gym beat Daniel Adura by a TKO in round four of their lightweight clash.

Stephen Coffie and Sunday Adeleye, both debutants sold an enthralling brawl much to the admiration of the teeming fans who thronged the venue. They settled for a split draw amidst calls from both camps for a rematch.

Super Bantamweight prospect John “The Monster” Zile improved his record to 5-0 with a stoppage win over Albert Armah.

Success Tetteh aka “The Brave Warrior” got back to winning ways with a hard fought points win over tough and gritty Abass Arhinful in a Super Featherweight fray.

Current LBO World Super Featherweight Champion John Quaye also known as The Magic Man blasted enterprising Michael Tetteh in just one round. In his last outing Tetteh received plaudits after lasting the entire fight against an experienced Eric Quarm on the Deluxy Professional Boxing League platform.

The “Soldier Boxer” Elvis Ahorgah from the Fit Square Gym destroyed Dan Kotey in a Super Middleweight encounter with the latter after requiring prompt medical attention after the first round KO.

All boxers on the bill were presented with cash and boxing equipment. The bill was also supported by The Trust Sports Emporium Limited.

An exciting addition to this year’s edition saw an open community boxing challenge between some indigenes which attracted much interest and got patrons excitedly clamouring for more.

The Ghana Boxing Authority President Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed appreciation to all who made the event successful and anticipated an even bigger and better outing next year.

BY: SAMUEL OPOKU AMOAH GOLD