Taliban Announces Composition of Temporary Government

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Tuesday announced the composition of Afghanistan’s temporary government.

The Taliban named Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban leadership council, as an acting prime minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi as an acting foreign minister, deputy leader Mohammad Yaqoob as an acting defense minister and deputy supreme commander Sirajuddin Haqqani as an acting interior minister. In addition, Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the political office of the Taliban, was appointed as the deputy head of government.

“The declared government is temporary, not permanent,” Mujahid said, as quoted by Al-Jazeera.

The Taliban also named Abdul Han Vasik as Afghanistan’s chief of intelligence, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif as acting economy minister, Mohammad Idris as the head of Afghanistan’s Central Bank and Hedayatullah Badri as an acting finance minister.