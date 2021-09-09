Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Without Authorization – Ministry

Photo taken on April 10, 2015 shows a general view of the Kabul city in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Xinhua/Ahmad Massoud)
The Taliban have prohibited holding all protests without permission of Afghanistan’s new authorities, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

“Those who protest without permission will be held responsible for the consequences if there are any,” the ministry said, as quoted by the Pajhwok Afghan News agency.

Demonstrations are allowed to go ahead if authorized by interior and justice ministries.

