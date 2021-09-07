Taliban Ban Media Coverage of Protests in Afghanistan

The Taliban are not allowing media coverage of protests in Afghanistan and call on reporters to avoid demonstrations, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

“This is not a demonstration, this is unrest. We will not allow this and the media will not cover such protests,” Mujahid told a press conference.

The spokesman called on the media not to report about protests and called the demonstrations “illegal”

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in Kabul on Tuesday.