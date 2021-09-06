Taliban claims it captured north-eastern Panjshir province

After almost a week of fighting in Afghanistan’s north-eastern Panjshir province, the Taliban on Monday claimed they conquered the last province which had not been under their control.

A number of “rebels” were suppressed, some fled and finally, the “residents of Panjshir were released from the captivity,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said of the military operation in a statement.

Mujahid said that with this “conquest” Afghanistan was taken out of the vortex of war and from now on the people would live in a peaceful country.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), which leads the military campaign against the Taliban, has not yet reacted directly to the Taliban’s claim of victory.

One of the spokespeople of the NRF, Fahim Dashty, was killed in the fighting in Panjshir Sunday night, several sources in the group confirmed.

Another spokesman for the group, Ali Maysam Nazari, on Monday morning retweeted a message saying that the Taliban’s claim that they occupird Panjshir is false.

At the same time, a Taliban spokesperson posted a picture of Taliban in front of the gate of the governor’s compound in the provincial capital Bazarak.

Information provided by both sides could not be immediately verified.

The fighting between the Taliban and the NRF started on Tuesday after negotiations for a political solution failed.

Panjshir was the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces that was not fully under Taliban control since the group took over the country about three weeks ago. It is a mountainous and hard-to-reach region north of Kabul, giving anti-Taliban fighters an advantage.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of late Afghan leader Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated just two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks is leading the resistance front.