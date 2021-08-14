Taliban Control 90 Percent of Afghanistan – Iranian media

The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) controls 90 percent of the Afghan territory, Iranian media reported.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, the militants have entered the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, not far from the border with Uzbekistan.

The internationally recognized government is reportedly controlling only the capital of Kabul and the nearby provinces.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020.