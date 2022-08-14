Taliban Declare August 15 Holiday to Celebrate One Year of Rule

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) have declared August 15, the day when it captured Kabul last year, a public holiday to mark the first anniversary of its rise to power in Afghanistan, according to a document at Sputnik’s disposal.
At the same time, leaders of the movement have promised to remove a number of national holidays from the calendar.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis since then, while the movement is being heavily criticized over violations of human rights and freedoms in the country.
