Taliban Got No Power-Sharing Offers From Afghan Government

PUL-E-KHUMRI, May 20, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Taliban militants attend a surrender ceremony in Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, Afghanistan, May 20, 2020. Fifteen Taliban militants surrendered and handed over their weapons in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan on Wednesday, as the government has been trying to reconcile the insurgents after more than two decades of insurgency. (Photo by Sahel/Xinhua)
The Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) has not received any invitation to share power in Afghanistan from the government, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman in the political office in Qatar.

The Taliban are ready to engage in the transitional government and have no intention to overthrow President Ashraf Ghani, Shaheen assured.

Earlier in the day, the broadcaster reported that the Afghan government offered the radical movement a power-sharing deal in return for ending violence.

