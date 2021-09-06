Taliban Invite Several Nations to Announcement of Composition of New Afghan Government

Taliban militants are seen inside the Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021. Taliban militants on Friday claimed to have taken control over key southern Afghan cities of Lashkar Gah and Kandahar, after weeks of heavy clashes between the Taliban and government forces. (Str/Xinhua)
The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) invited Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of the new Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a source in the Taliban.

According to the source, the Taliban completed all the procedures necessary for making the announcement. The government will be controlled by the leader of the radical movement.

