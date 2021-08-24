Taliban Leaders to Form 12-Man Council to Rule Afghanistan

The leaders of the Taliban movement (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will form a 12-man council to govern Afghanistan, US magazine Foreign Policy reported, citing sources.

Some members of the former administration will be offered ministries of their choice, sources said.

The magazine said the council will include Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of the group’s founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, as well as high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group Khalil Haqqani.