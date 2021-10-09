Taliban: Many casualties in blast at mosque in northern Afghanistan

Many people were killed and wounded in a blast inside a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz, a Taliban spokesman, Jawad Sargar, said on Friday.

Local media reported that the explosion took place during a Friday prayer session in a Shiite Mosque.

A video circulating on social media apparently shows men and women running down a street and screaming after the blast happened.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far, Islamic State members for years have been targeting the Shiite community in Afghanistan.