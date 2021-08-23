Taliban Say Offered Amnesty to Ex-Afghan President Ghani

Senior leader of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani told the Pakistani Geo TV broadcaster that the group had extended amnesty to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, allowing him to return to the country.

“We forgive Ashraf Ghani, [First Vice President] Amrullah Saleh and [National Security Adviser] Hamdullah Mohib,” the senior leader said.

Haqqani added the group forgave “everyone from our end; from the general to the common man” and they can return to the country. The enmity between the Taliban and the three officials was only on the basis of religion and “driven by the ambition to change the system,” he said, noting that “the system has now changed.”

The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants stormed the city.

Saleh declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan, citing the country’s constitution, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban.