Taliban Say Reject US Proposal to Form Interim Government in Afghanistan

Radical movement Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) does not accept the idea of an interim government with the participation of its representatives, which was proposed by the United States, and wants a “fundamental solution” instead, the movement’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik.

“So far this question has not been raised. But in general we do not accept an interim government. Our demand is a fundamental solution, and it must be found. Forming a transitional government is not our plan,” Mujahid said when asked how the Taliban viewed US proposal to form an interim government with the participation of the movement’s representatives.