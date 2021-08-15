Taliban say they have ordered fighters not take Kabul by force

GNA, The militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan have ordered their forces not to invade the capital Kabul.

Instead, the fighters were told to take up positions at the gates of the city, the Taliban said in a statement published on Sunday.

Since Kabul is a large and densely populated city, the Taliban wasn’t looking to enter it by force or in a state of war, it said.

Instead, the militants are planning to hold negotiations with the Afghan government on a peaceful invasion of Kabul, they said.

The statement was published while unconfirmed reports of Taliban fighters already having entered the city circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, the capital became the site of tumultuous scenes, as many people tried to withdraw their savings, buy food and get home to their families.