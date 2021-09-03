Taliban Spokesman Refutes Reports About New Afghan Government

Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid refuted, in his comment for Sputnik, media reports about the new Afghan government as rumors.

Mujahid also refuted claims that the new composition of the government will be officially announced later on Friday.

“There is no reliable information about the new cabinet. These are just rumors, this is not true,” Mujahid said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Taliban political office chief Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new government.