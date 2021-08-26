Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings

Taliban militants are seen inside the Kandahar city, southern Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021. Taliban militants on Friday claimed to have taken control over key southern Afghan cities of Lashkar Gah and Kandahar, after weeks of heavy clashes between the Taliban and government forces. (Str/Xinhua)
The Taliban movement (banned and recognized as terrorist in Russia) strongly condemns the explosions at the Kabul airport, measures will be taken against malicious groups, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

“The Islamic Emirate [the self-designation of the radical movement] strongly condemns the attack on civilians at the Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is controlled by US forces,” Mujahid said on Twitter.

He noted that the movement paid close attention to issues of security and protection of the people, and the activities of malicious organizations “will be strictly suppressed.”

