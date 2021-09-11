Taliban Takeover Caused by Collapse of Afghan Political, Military Leadership – NATO Chief

The seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban Islamist movement was caused by the collapse of the Afghan political and military leadership, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“What we saw was a collapse of the political and military leadership, and that triggered the collapse of the whole defense against the Taliban,” Stoltenberg told The New York Times newspaper.

The NATO chief stressed that a lot of analysis would be conducted to study whether the withdrawal of the US and its allies from Afghanistan had triggered the collapse of the Afghan government.

“My main focus is how we can preserve the gains made in the fight against terrorism and how you get people out of Afghanistan,” he added.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

Internationally recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the United Arab Emirates. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.