Taliban to Decide on Structure of Future Afghan Government Soon

SPUTNIK
Taliban militants are seen in Herat province, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)
The chief of the political office of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), Abdul Ghani Baradar, intends to decide on the structure of the future Afghan government over the next two weeks, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik on Saturday.

Another source in the office of former President Hamid Karzai confirmed to Sputnik that high-ranking members of the Taliban were discussing the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul, and the negotiations were still ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Baradar and several other members of the Taliban’s political office were reported to have arrived in Kabul to negotiate formation of the government with the country’s political parties.

