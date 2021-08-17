Taliban Want to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) aims to create an inclusive new government in Afghanistan, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

“They will decide what laws to present to the people, the future government will deal with this with the participation of the entire nation …we are actually working on forming a government right now, I want to assure you,” Mujahid told a press briefing.

According to the spokesman, the Taliban pledged to respect the religious beliefs and spiritual values of all Afghans.

“The Taliban is committed to respecting the religious beliefs and spiritual values of all Afghans,” Mujahid said.

The spokesman also said that the movement “pledges to provide women of the country with all the rights granted to them by the Sharia and the law,” adding that the Taliban “appreciates the role of women” in the society.