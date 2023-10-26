Talks on EU membership is of topmost importance – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the launch of the talks on accession to the European Union this year is a top priority for his country, the presidential press service reported.

“For Ukraine, this is a top priority — to be ready for a political decision to start negotiations on EU membership this year,” Zelensky said, while participating in a meeting of the College of the European Commission via a video link.

Currently, Ukraine is implementing seven recommendations of the European Commission as quickly as possible to enable a political decision to pave the way for the membership negotiations, Zelensky said.

In particular, Ukraine is implementing reform of constitutional justice and strengthening anti-corruption efforts, he noted.

For her part, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who also participated in the meeting, voiced her support for Ukraine’s accession into the EU.

In June 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.