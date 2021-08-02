Tamale Archbishop launches 10-year strategic plan for Archdiocese

The Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, has launched a 10-year strategic plan to accelerate growth and development in the Tamale Catholic Archdiocese.

The strategic plan had 74 objectives and 265 activities with a total estimated budget of GHc3, 022,180,065.97 for its implementation for the 10 year period.

The launch was on the theme: “Mobilizing for the transformation of the Archdiocese of Tamale through evangelization, peace building and sustainable development”.

The Most Reverend Naameh said the strategic plan was aimed at strengthening the Catholic Church’s social, economic, spiritual and evangelizing mission in all parishes, institutions and also catchment areas within the Tamale Archdiocese.

He said “The plan seeks to establish God’s kingdom, uniting people in a sustainable peaceful environment to proclaim God’s words through human promotion for quality of life and development”.

The Archbishop said the plan would contribute improved livelihoods and economic empowerment of the people in the Archdiocese.

The Most Reverend Naameh called on Ghanaians to be empowered to use their potentials to develop the country rather than depending on foreign aids.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was the special guest of honour at the event, stated that the strategic plan would promote sustainable development in the entire Region.

“We are grateful to the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale for instituting the strategic plan which we believe would help to eradicate poverty, promote good health and quality education among others, in the Tamale Metropolis”.

Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the President of College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD), pledged his commitment to fully support the implementation of the strategic plan to achieve its objectives.

The Catholic Church in the Tamale Archdiocese was established in 1946 by the Missionaries of Africa, led by Reverend Father Remegius McCoy.

In 1950, Tamale Catholic Church was elevated to the status of a Diocese with Most Reverend Gerald Bertrand as the first Bishop.