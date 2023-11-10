Tamale Central constituency applauds MCE for support

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale Central Constituency has commended Mr Salifu Sule, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, for his support to the constituency during the Presidential primary campaign.

In a statement, Mr Ahmed Faisal, the Constituency Secretary, thanked Mr Sule for providing all electoral area coordinators, polling station officers, Constituency officers, 1,000 food packs for the Constituency.

It also thanked him for donating Ghc20,000 cash during the voter’s exhibition exercise by the Electoral Commission recently.

The Constituency said the support was timely, helpful and a huge intervention for the Constituency.

On his part, Mr Sule said it was his duty to support the party when the need arises.