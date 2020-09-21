It was a frustrating and sorrowful moment on Monday morning at the Tamale Central Hospital, when patients on admission were discharged, because nurses and other allied health workers begun an indefinite national strike.

All the wards at the Tamale Central Hospital remained empty and new patients were returned.

Some relatives were seen lifting their patients from the wards onto tricycles to leave the hospital’s premises, while others waited on the premises thinking about where to send their sick relatives.

A young boy, who came to pick his father, who was in serious pain, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that “I do not know what to do now. I will just take him home.”

The GNA also observed three relatives trying to revive their sick relatives, an elderly man, through a pulmonary resuscitation procedure.

At the Tamale Teaching Hospital, patients remained on admission although nurses were not at post.

Nurses, midwives and other allied health workers began a nationwide strike on Monday in line with the directives from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association to demand better conditions of service.