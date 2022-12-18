Tamale Children’s Home School holds graduation ceremony

The Tamale Children’s Home School has held a graduation ceremony for its kindergarten pupils, who will begin basic school in the next academic year.

The graduation ceremony, being the second of its kind in the school, was held for 30 pupils.

It was sponsored by the Saker Hope Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, which promotes quality of life for orphans.

At the ceremony, pupils of the Tamale Children’s Home School displayed their abilities in poetry, Bible and Quran recitals, choreography and a short drama on stigmatisation and obedience themes.

Five pupils were given special awards by the Saker Hope Foundation for outstanding in the areas of academic excellence, leadership qualities, health, discipline and solidarity.

Madam Janet Boahema Ansu, Headmistress of the Tamale Children’s Home School, speaking at the ceremony, congratulated the pupils for successfully completing a chapter of academic journey.

She said the school prepared the pupils adequately for the higher stage of education, adding “They have been taught all they need to start class one.”

She expressed gratitude to the Saker Hope Foundation for supporting the first and second editions of the event.

Mr Fidelis Daarkuu, Volunteer at Saker Hope Foundation, said the foundation, since 2021 had partnered the Tamale Children’s Home and provided support in food, health and educational needs of the children.

He said the organistion supported the programme due to the desire to promote the educational wellbeing of the kids.

He stated that the awards presented by the foundation were to motivate the children to aim at higher recognition.

Mr Daarkuu called for support for the Children’s home and school, saying “Saker Hope Foundation’s aim of leaving no child behind is a reality and I call on you all to continually support these little ones.”