Tamale City secures Ghana Premier League qualification

Tamale City will replace AshantiGold Sporting Club in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) after securing the most points in a three-team play-off.

With Ashantigold demoted to Division Two, three second-placed teams in the 2021/22 Division One League, including Tamale City, Dwarfs, and Liberty Professionals, played in a three-team playoff to battle for the solitary spot.

Tamale City who booked qualification secured four points after beating Liberty Professionals 1-0 in last Saturday’s encounter and drew with Dwarfs.

Liberty Professionals came second with three points after beating Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 in the first match, but they failed to secure any points against Tamale City in their second match.

Ebusua Dwarfs, despite their brilliant display against Tamale City on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, couldn’t get the needed win to propel their qualification as they shared the spoils.