Tamale International Airport To Get World-Class MRO

Tamale International Airport (TML) is the third-busiest airport in Ghana, after Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and Kumasi International Airport (KMS) with a runway of 3,400 meters (11,154 feet).

The Tamale area offers an ideal location for the Goldstar Air City Project, which comprises Maintenance, Cargo, and Training facilities because of its low humidity, sparse rainfall, and high altitude, all of which minimize rust and corrosion of aircraft. It also does not have the humidity problems of Accra or Kumasi. The airline will elaborate on the three facilities; beginning with Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO).

Goldstar Air will expand the infrastructure in the airline industry in Ghana by building a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) to boost businesses in the country and attract foreign investors while making Ghana an aviation hub in the West and Central African sub-regions.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the airline Eric Bannerman, Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is waiting for the clearance letter from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to allocate Goldstar Air the proposed land in Tamale.

The airline has secured the architectural design and building order and it is set to construct 250 x 250 x 75 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) at the Tamale International Airport to cater for the maintenance, repair, and refurbishment of our aircraft and other companies, as well as skill training.

The 24-hour facility will serve West and Central Africa, which lacks a wide-body maintenance base and can accommodate two (2) Boeing 767 or 777 or 787 or 747 passenger and cargo aircraft at the same time, as the future of the aircraft MRO industry is promising, paving the way for safer and more sustainable aviation. Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul are interconnected aspects of aircraft management that work together to ensure aviation operations’ safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized, “Tamale International Airport has been chosen for our maintenance base, because of the desert climate and the vast land around the airport, which will be good for parking lots of aircraft that will be waiting for their turn for checks or overhaul and excellent for aircraft maintenance. The airline will be constructing the MRO as Phase Three (3) of the Tamale airport project and part of our City Project which will be named after National Chief Iman of Ghana Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and we expect him to lead the sod-cutting and commission the project when completed.

The airline will additionally honor Chief Iman by marking his name on one of our aircraft as a registration number, as we believe that naming the aircraft after national heroes and heroines will also open up the frontiers of the country’s aviation and tourism sectors.

As part of the avowed strategy of the airline to fully optimize Ghana’s tourism potential, announcements will be made during takeoff and landing to indicate the aircraft registration name and a documentary on the assigned individual will also be shown on our screen as a way of honoring them and promoting tourism because a nation that honors its living heroes and heroines is worth dying for. The airline believes it is appropriate to honor our past, current, and future Presidents, prominent Chiefs, sports personalities, religious leaders, and other distinguished personalities.

Chairman Eric Bannerman, the entire management and staff of Goldstar Air would like to seize this opportunity to wish the National Chief Iman of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, a happy 105th birthday. We pray to Allah for good health, happiness, and continued strength.

The estimated global market for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul services is worth up to $50 billion US in the aviation industry alone. As initial expense and performance criticality increase, the need for MRO services also will increase. The aircraft MRO industry is an essential component of the aviation sector, ensuring the safety, reliability, and efficiency of aircraft operations. As technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, the MRO industry is poised to undergo significant transformations soon.

In aviation’s dynamic and safety-critical world, the distinctions between maintenance, repair, and overhaul are paramount. While closely related, these processes serve different purposes in maintaining the airworthiness of aircraft. Maintenance keeps aircraft in operational condition through routine inspections and minor component replacements. Repair addresses specific issues that arise unexpectedly, while overhaul involves comprehensively rebuilding components or systems to extend their working life.

Maintenance is the routine and planned work that keeps an aircraft operational. It encompasses a wide range of tasks, from regular inspections to minor component replacements, aimed at sustaining the airworthiness of aircraft. Maintenance activities can be categorized into two main types: line maintenance and base maintenance.

Line Maintenance is conducted daily between flights, often at the airport gates. Line maintenance includes visual inspections, fluid level checks, tire replacements, and minor repairs that can be completed quickly. These activities are essential for ensuring an aircraft is safe to fly and meets regulatory standards.

Base Maintenance, on the other hand, involves more comprehensive work and is carried out at dedicated maintenance facilities. This type of maintenance includes more in-depth inspections, repairs, and component replacements that cannot be easily performed in the limited time available during line maintenance. Base maintenance is typically conducted at scheduled intervals, often based on the number of flight hours or cycles an aircraft has completed.

Repair refers to the process of fixing specific issues or defects that have been identified during maintenance inspections. Unlike routine maintenance, which is often planned and systematic, repairs are reactive and aimed at addressing unforeseen problems. Repairs can range from relatively minor fixes, such as replacing a damaged seat cover or a malfunctioning gauge, to more complex tasks, such as repairing structural damage or fixing avionics systems.

The key distinction between maintenance and repair lies in the intent and scope of the work. Maintenance aims to prevent issues by keeping all systems within established parameters, whereas repairs focus on addressing existing problems to restore the aircraft’s proper functioning.

Overhaul represents the most extensive level of maintenance, involving the comprehensive inspection, disassembly, and rebuilding of aircraft components or entire systems. An overhaul aims to restore components to a “like-new” condition, extending their operational life and ensuring continued reliability. Overhauls are often performed at specific intervals determined by manufacturers, regulatory authorities, or the accumulated flight hours or cycles.

While overhauls can encompass various aircraft systems, they are common for engines. Engine overhaul, also known as engine rebuild, involves disassembling the engine, inspecting all components, replacing worn or damaged parts, reassembling the machine, and testing it to ensure optimal performance. Overhauls can significantly extend the lifespan of expensive ingredients and systems, providing a cost-effective alternative to outright replacement.

Goldstar Air will seek strategic collaboration with Boeing Company, the leading global aerospace company for a competitive MRO ecosystem for engineering, maintenance, skilling, repair, and sustainment services of defense and commercial aircraft to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact.

Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries and is a top U.S. exporter. Goldstar Air wants to partner with Boeing as part of its ongoing Repair Development and Sustainment hub initiative.

The collaboration will not only expand our product offerings but also reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class support to Boeing engine operators in West and Central Africa. As Goldstar Air continues to grow its product-line portfolio, we need a partner that can grow with us. Boeing’s breadth and depth of network ensures our customers will get the right part at the right time.

The airline is also in advance talks with the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) for collaboration in Aviation services/Aerospace, Sales, and Manufacturing and to be their Sole representative for parts distribution in Africa.

Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association’s vision is to promote Michigan’s aerospace manufacturing industry by encouraging innovation and productivity, facilitating job growth increasing public understanding of the industry, and contributing to the state’s economy. Additionally, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA) is committed to enhancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning by energizing students and creating new carriers in space for future generations.

Afrik Allianz members will also benefit from the above collaborations to optimize operational efficiency and reduce maintenance costs by sharing facilities to ensure a consistent level of service. This will be an opportunity for members to patronize and have a discounted price anytime they visit our Maintenance Repair and Overhaul for any work to be done at the facility.

To make Tamale International Airport useful for the region, the youth must be trained to get jobs to benefit Northerners, because it is not only about opening the airport for international passengers and aircraft but also for the local people and region to benefit from the 24/7 economy-axillary jobs around the airport. The main reason for opening the international concourse at the airport is for Northerners to get jobs, and Goldstar Air is the obvious choice to make it happen. Goldstar Air, as an economic tool, knows what and how to let people in the region earn more money in aviation, tourism, and other sectors of the economy by enhancing economic performance and creating over one hundred thousand direct jobs for Ghanaians.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi International Airport to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, and Milan, and flights from Accra Kotoka International Airport will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown.

In conclusion, after this, the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul publication will be closely followed by another article regarding the Tamale Cargo Village (Phase 4) of the Tamale City Project.