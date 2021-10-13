Tamale Metro NCCE builds capacity of youth against violence

The Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged some youth activists to build their capacity on preventing and combating violent extremism and radicalisation in the metropolis.

The engagement was aimed at equipping participants especially the youth with the relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism, so that they guard against being recruited to perpetuate violence.

The day’s event, held in Tamale, formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project, funded by the European Union to amongst other things counter violent extremism in the country.

It brought together representatives of youth groups, women groups, persons with disabilities, chiefs and religious leaders, political parties among other focal groups.

Mr Imoro Tahiru, Tamale Metropolitan Director of NCCE, addressing participants, said there was need to regularly remind the citizenry of their roles and empower them in maintaining peace and stability in their communities, hence the workshop.

Mr Tahiru urged the youth to be united and not allow themselves to be manipulated by individuals or groups to create tension and panic in the Tamale Metropolis.

He said “With disunity, you can easily be used by individuals or groups for their selfish interests, which will not help us in achieving the kind of development we desire in our communities”.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, called on the citizenry to tolerate one another irrespective of their political, ethnic, religious and cultural differences because “We are all one people.”

Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Awuni Salifu (Retired), Northern Regional Security Liaison Officer, who made a presentation on the topic: “Preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana”, said the country aspired to remain a sovereign, free, peaceful and democratic state, adding that ensuring survival and safety of citizens was the responsibility of everyone.

According to him, in recent times, the country had been confronted with a number of potential security threats, which called for the collective efforts of citizens in preventing them.

He encouraged the citizenry to support and work closely with the national security apparatus and assist with information on criminal activities to help provide maximum protection for all.

Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, Coordinator of Governance, Justice and Peace at the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale, who made a presentation on peacebuilding mechanisms, encouraged participants to resolve their individual differences through dialogue, facilitation, negotiation, mediation and reconciliation to help enhance community relationships of trust, tolerance, openness and peaceful coexistence.

In a communique, participants called on government and other stakeholders to adequately resource the NCCE to carry out such sensitisation activities periodically to always enlighten them about ways they could contribute to prevent violent extremism in the country.