Tamale: Modern Star Integrated School Makes 100% Pass In BECE

Modern Star Integrated School -Tamale has made great strides with distinctions by improving significantly in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The school scored 100 percent with all its eight candidates presented for the BECE getting distinctions.

The least aggregate was 12 while the highest aggregate was seven.

This is the fourth consecutive time the school scored 100 per cent in the BECE.

Modern Star Integrated School – Tamale is a premium basic boarding school established to serve the educational needs of students and parents in the northern part of the country.

It runs the approved Ghana Education Service (GES) Curriculum complemented by a variety of teaching and learning resources from the British Curriculum and a plethora of exciting and educative co-curricular programmes.?

Mr Bismarck Soyiri, Head Teacher of Modern Star Integrated School –Tamale, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, congratulated the students for their sterling performances.?

Mr Soyiri said despite the challenges COVID-19 presented to the education sector, coupled with the crucial moment of preparing the pupils for the BECE in 2021 amid the pandemic, the students were able to defy all the odds to make the school proud with their sterling performances.

He said Modern Star Integrated School -Tamale was a, “home away from home where we shoulder parents’ complete burden and responsibility of grooming their kids”.??

He added that, “We ensure the total discipline and moral uprightness of your wards through our consistent moral teachings and counseling sessions.”

Mr Soyiri outlined the modalities the school had put in place to address individual student challenges, saying, “academic counseling and mentorship programmes take center stage in the school’s extra-curriculum programme, which ensure discipline and character transformation.”

Patience Kpiniong, Director of Modern Star Integrated School – Tamale, said the school was unique in a number of ways including its strategic location, which ensured absolute serenity and a conducive learning ambiance for students.?

She said, “Students of Modern Star are assured of world-class education and some international exposure because the school has established partnerships with organizations and schools in the United Kingdom.”

She appealed to parents to pay their wards’ school fees on time to enable the school to pay its teachers to help maintain the high standards.