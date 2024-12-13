Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhuyini Raises Concerns Over Post-Election Political Appointments

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, has expressed concerns regarding political appointments made after the December 7 elections, signaling that these appointments will undergo a comprehensive review once the new government takes office on January 7, 2025.

During a recent press conference, Suhuyini warned that any appointments or promotions made during this transition period, if deemed inappropriate or politically motivated, could be reversed. He cautioned individuals who may have benefited from such appointments, advising them not to let the actions of the outgoing government negatively affect their own legitimate claims for promotion.

The MP emphasized the risks associated with politically motivated appointments, which he believes could harm the integrity of the incoming administration. “Any untoward promotion or appointment, especially within this period of the transition, will have to be looked into and probably reversed,” Suhuyini stated, underscoring the need for fairness and transparency in the appointment process.

Suhuyini’s remarks reflect growing concerns over the potential misuse of power during the transition period, as both political parties brace for a new phase of governance following the elections.