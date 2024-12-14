Tamale North MP Calls for Reflection After NDC’s Electoral Victory

Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, has urged for reflection and a sense of responsibility following the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s decisive victory in the recent presidential and parliamentary elections.

In an appearance on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, Suhuyini stressed the importance of understanding the significant responsibility that now rests on the shoulders of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. He emphasized that while the electoral success is cause for celebration, it also comes with heightened expectations from the public.

“It is a victory that requires reflection. The funfair should be over by now. We need to understand the level of responsibility that has been placed on His Excellency the President’s shoulders and by extension the shoulders of the NDC,” Suhuyini stated, adding that the large margin of victory should not overshadow the fact that the expectations from Ghanaians are now even greater.

Suhuyini also took the opportunity to criticize the governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that their leadership style and decisions provoked public discontent, which ultimately contributed to the NDC’s overwhelming endorsement.

“Yes, the NPP was abysmal in government. Their style of leadership in many instances provoked people and I am sure it is that provocation that has manifested in the endorsement that the NDC got,” he added.