Tamale North MP executes education and sanitation projects

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has handed over four projects in the areas of education and sanitation to his constituents to help improve teaching and learning, and sanitation practices in the Constituency.

The projects were the procurement and handing over of 250 dual desks to five basic schools including Choggu Demonstration Primary ‘B’, Kanvili Tunaayili Nujumul Primary, Kanvili Tunaayili M.A Primary, Ulum Diniyat Primary and Junior High School (JHS), and Our Lady Primary and JHS, and the presentation of five sets of office furniture (tables and chairs) to the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Directorate.

The rest were the renovation of five classroom block of the Choggu Demonstration School by reroofing, fixing new doors and windows and painting the structure, and the construction of a four seater KVIP and an open urinal for the Gbanyamni community.

Alhaji Suhuyini, who handed over the projects to the beneficiaries in Tamale on Monday, said his support to the education sector, which was financed through his (MPs’) share of the Ghana Education Trust Fund, was to help ensure conducive environment for improved teaching and learning.

He said it was also to support the Sagnarigu Municipal Education Directorate to perform its administrative functions effectively for the benefit of pupils and students in the Constituency.

He said many more schools in the Constituency had similar needs and gave the assurance that he would continue to support to improve infrastructure at the schools and called on the central government to also play its part to complement efforts at improving the infrastructure situation at the schools.

Mr Alhassan Alidu Junior, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Education, who received the dual desks and handed them over to the heads of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the gesture, saying it would improve the quality of teaching and learning in the schools.

He spoke about the infrastructure situation at basic schools in the Municipality and said there was over 20,000 furniture deficit in the schools in the area, adding that some of the schools were also in deplorable state.

He appealed to the constituents including benevolent organisations to support in rehabilitating deplorable classroom blocks in the area.