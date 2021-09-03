Tamale North MP supports two CHPS Compounds

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, has presented medical equipment to two CHPS Compounds in his constituency as part of efforts to support quality health care delivery.

The beneficiary facilities are; Gbalahi CHPS Compound and Ward-K CHPS Compound, and the medical equipment included forceps for dressing, jar forceps, jar thermometers, stethoscopes (foetal), hand brushes for scrubbing, tape measure, tourniquet, and plastic protection aprons.

The rest were; clinical thermometers, stethoscope binaural, infant scale, bowl stainless steel, draw sheet plastic, instrument trays, dressing trays, bowl plastic, sphygmomanometer, towels, delivery set, suture set, drip stand, examination bed, baby weighing scale pan, autoclave amongst others.

Alhaji Suhuyini, who presented the equipment to the two facilities through the Sagnarigu Municipal Health Directorate at Gbalahi, said the presentation of the medical equipment to the two facilities formed part of his “Determination to see that health infrastructure and service are improved in the Tamale North Constituency.”

Last year, with support from a non-governmental organisation, the Tamale North MP constructed the Gbalahi CHPS Compound and Ward-K CHPS Compound.

Requests were later made to him to support the facilities with some logistics to facilitate health care delivery, and he used his share of the National Health Insurance Fund to purchase the medical equipment to respond to the needs and requests of members of the communities.

Alhaji Suhuyini said “As it is often said health is wealth, and when our people are healthy, they can go about their daily activities in much better way and be economically sound. We all know we are in the farming season and we need a lot of energy to be able to attend to the farms and that is why health is important to us.”

He said “The logistics, when put to good use, will encourage all stakeholders, especially NGOs to support the community. So, it is my prayer that the community, together with the health professionals, will put the facilities and the logistics to good use.”

He expressed gratitude to the Chiefs of Gbalahi and Ward-K for their dedication and support towards the upliftment of their communities in terms of their magnanimity in donating lands for the construction of the health facilities in their jurisdictions.

Mr George Abraham, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Health said “We started operating the facilities somewhere in March but we did not have the full complement of equipment. So far, we have done about eight deliveries, 124 ANC attendance, 120 OPD attendance.”

Mr Abraham expressed gratitude to the MP for his support for health care delivery in the area saying “It would have taken us a long time to get all this equipment at the place, but as we take this, we are assuring you that we are going to put it to good use.”

He appealed to the communities to own the facilities to ensure that they were well maintained to enable them derive the necessary benefits from them.

He also appealed for more support in the areas of graveling the road linking the Gbalahi CHPS Compound to ensure easy access, accommodation close to the facility for the midwife to attend to cases all the time, a motorbike to help in transporting of logistics from head office to the facilities amongst others.