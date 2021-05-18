The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be kidnappers at separate operations in Tamale.

The suspects Ussif Mohammed, a 22-year-old Fulani herdsman from Akwadum, near Koforidua, Sanda Mohammed, a 23-year-old Fulani herdsman from Kintampo and Mahamadu Umar, also a 23-year-old Fulani herdsman from Bunjai in Salaga, were alleged to be involved in various kidnapping and robbery adventures.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Timothy Yoosa Bonga, Northern Regional Police Commander, announced this to journalists in Tamale.

COP Bonga said on May 13, 2021, at about 0627hours, the police picked up intelligence that the three suspects had arrived in Tamale to plan to move to Salaga, Mankango, Wulensi, Bimbila and its environs to attack and kidnap people for ransoms.

He said they were believed to be part of a syndicate operating in the Northern, Savannah and North East regions.

The Regional Police Commander said at about 0711hours on May 13, 2021, the suspects were picked up from their hideouts for interrogations.

COP Bonga said a machete, mobile phones and some amount of money were retrieved from them.

He said investigations were ongoing to identify victims of kidnapping and robberies to assist the police in their enquiries.

“We are calling on persons who have ever fallen victims of kidnapping and robbery activities to come and assist in our investigations,” he said.

He assured informants of protection and confidentiality.