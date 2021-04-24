Some students of Tamale Presbyterian Junior High School have appealed to authorities for a library at their school to support their reading skills.

They said the library at the school would ensure the availability of different reading materials to instil the culture of reading in them and expand their knowledge.

They made the appeal in an interview with the GNA in Tamale on Friday to commemorate this year’s World Book and Copyright Day.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation instituted the Day in 1995 and held on April 23, every year, to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

The students said the lack of a library at the school was affecting their studies as they lack a variety of books to read.

On factors that affected their studies, the students said some of their mates spent too much time on social media instead of their notebooks, a situation, which made them always sleep in class.

Master Abdulai Isakib, a JHS ‘3’ Student said, “My mates and I do not read all the time. It is affecting our studies. If there were a library at the school, we would always sit there to read books and this would improve our reading abilities.”

Master Saha Mashoud, a JHS ‘1’ Student suggested that JHS students should be banned from using mobile phones so that they would spend more time reading.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Publishers Association, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, its President to mark this year’s World Book and Copyright Day, emphasised the need to promote reading among early graders.

The statement said, “There must be a conscious effort to improve the quality of life of the citizens by providing direct support for the development of the creative and analytical skills through early childhood reading programmes targeted especially at building the literacy skills of children.”

It said, “Government action in promoting literacy should be strengthened. Institutions and organisations must consider procuring reading books and support reading programmes.”

It added that “As a country, we must invest in our people. Starting with early childhood reading and literacy development. We must demonstrate our commitment to building a nation that has its development successes grounded in the quality of the people who are at the forefront of this nation-building agenda”.

It called on the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) to conclude discussions and consultations on the drafting of the National Book Development and Reading Policy this year.

The statement said, “This is to increase the interest and contributions of the book industry stakeholders to book development and reading promotion efforts to be led by the GBDC.”