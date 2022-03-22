Tamale Sports Stadium Banned Indefinitely

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Tamale Stadium indefinitely.

A statement from the GFA said the ban takes immediate effect following assault on match officials by supporters of Real Tamale United (RTU) during a league game with Aduana Stars over the weekend.

The Competitions Department of the GFA would now fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Real Tamale United FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams.