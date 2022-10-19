Tamale Teaching Health Psychiatry Unit appeals for refurbishment

The deplorable state of the Psychiatry Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is not only a threat to mental health services, but also raises concerns about the commitments of Authorities to improve the sector.

The facility, which serves as the major referral Centre for most mental health cases in the northern sector, has no computers to facilitate record keeping and enhance effective consultations with patients on admission.

The facility, which was originally intended to serve only one gender, is currently serving both genders as both male and female patients compete for the only place of convenience leaving no space for privacy.

It also has most of its windows and doors ripped up, offering patients an easy route to escape whilst exposing them to harsh weather conditions.

The facility has some malfunctioning bulbs and naked wires thereby exposing it to poor lightening, and further exposing patients and staff.

The ceilings, which are partly destroyed, leave visitors, staff, and patients under excessive and unbearable heat during the day.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the facility as part of this year’s World Mental Health Week celebration, it lacked other mental health facilities to ensure quality service to mental health patients.

Despite the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of one psychiatrist to 100,000 population, Ghana’s psychiatrist to population ratio is 0.58 per 100,000 population.

Dr William Frank Hill Koomson, Head of the Psychiatry Unit of TTH told GNA that the deplorable nature of the unit was not helpful in the discharge of its duties, and care for patients.

Whilst commending the government on the various initiatives taken to improve mental health services, he noted that there was need for other non-governmental organisations to contribute their quota to help salvage the situation.

He said “The Northern Region, before 2020, could not boast of one psychiatrist. Now, we have more than one. That is a step in the right direction.”

Successive governments have made significant contributions to help improve mental health services, including the formulation of the Mental Health Policy in 1994, revised in 1996, and the ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD).

Notwithstanding the gains made, mental health service is still bedeviled with several challenges such as poor infrastructure, inadequate coordination like medications and over reliance on medical models to the detriment of psychosocial care, resulting in low outcomes in healthcare delivery, amongst others.

Dr Koomson appealed to benevolent organizations to help refurbish the facility to enhance effective delivery of mental health services in the region.