Tamale Teaching Hospital Expands Specialist Services

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has expanded specialist services to provide quality health care to patients instead of referring them to other teaching hospitals for such services.

The hospital has also taken steps to improve the period at which emergency operations are done by stationing a surgeon at its Emergency Unit to promptly attend to surgical cases.

Dr Adam Atiku, the Director of Medical Affairs at the Hospital, announced this during the Annual Performance Review in Tamale, on the theme: “Re-engineering TTH’s Health Care Landscape for Quality Tertiary Service Provision and Medical Tourism”.

“We are expanding our specialist services. We have sickle cell specialists’ clinic in the Maternity Unit, Cardiology Clinic and Neurology Clinic at the Medical Department, which were not here in previous years,” Dr Atiku said.

“We have specialists in these areas that will cater for patients with these conditions. If you have these conditions you will not be referred to Korle-Bu.”

“In the past, we used to have patients, who came with emergency conditions needing immediate surgery and they would be lying there for days but now all emergency operations are done within two days. We have a surgeon, who is stationed at the emergency room to attend to surgical cases at the Emergency Ward.”

He said measures have been put in place to ensure all laboratory tests were done at the facility after expanding the services adding: “We can now do more than 95 per cent of our laboratory needs in all areas except PCR.”

Dr Atiku said the hospital had received accreditation to expand training of health officers in obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery and neurology adding: “One of the students, who was fully trained here, went for an exam in Accra and passed.”

The hospital faced a lot of challenges despite the efforts to improve services, he said, and appealed to the public to support it to solve most of the challenges.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, called on the TTH to deepen collaboration with its stakeholders to further improve its operations.

He commended the Management and staff for their dedication to duty despite the challenges, and gave the assurance that government would continue to support the hospital to deliver quality health care to the people.

Dr John Eleeza, the Northern Regional Director of Health, who was represented at the event, expressed the need for the TTH to work together with the Regional Health Directorate to properly capture statistics of health cases in the region.