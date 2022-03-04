Tamale Teaching Hospital Now Safe Haven For Mosquitoes

Some mothers’ have complained of exposure to mosquito bites at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) due to the lack of space to accommodate them while their babies were on admission.

A new mother at the hospital, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the facility do not have rooms to accommodate mothers whose babies were on admission, thereby exposing them to mosquito bites as they wait their turns at the clinic.

She said she tested positive for malaria days after being at the hospital after delivery, whiles her baby was in an incubator.

Some other patients and relatives, who had received healthcare at the TTH and wanted to remain anonymous, also shared their frustrations and challenges whilst seeking medical attention at the facility.

They complained of negligence on the part of health care officials which in some cases resulted in the loss of loved ones.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the hospital, some patients and relatives expressed worry over the poor reception given them on arrival at the hospital and poor attitude of some health workers, which made them feel unwelcome to the facility.

Mr Eliasu Issah, who accessed health care at the TTH, said he was tired of moving around just to locate relevant units at the facility, because there were no signposts and directions to the various units at the hospital.

Mr Misbao Mohammed, Acting Public Relations Officer at the TTH, in response to the patients’ complaints, said the exposure to mosquito bites are peculiar to mothers of newborn babies, who were at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

He said that mothers at the Pediatric ward had enough space to stay with their children, who were usually between 28 days and 12 years old.

He however hinted that plans were advanced to get a hostel to house mothers, while their babies were at the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

On the issue of negligence, the Acting PRO said health workers at the emergency ward considers the severity of patients’ conditions to determine who needed most attention, but most times however, patients or relatives referred to such steps as negligence. Which is not the case.

He urged visitors to the TTH to contact the facility’s security post for directions to various units and speak to health workers for further assistance.

He said, “People think health workers are not welcoming, simply because they assume everyone they meet and speak to at the hospital is a health worker, which is not the case.”