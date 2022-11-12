Tamale Teaching Hospital receives PPE from AMPATH GHANA

AMPATH GHANA, a partner of network of universities in the public health sector has donated PPE worth $3 million to Tamale Teaching Hospital to enhance staff protection from pandemics.

The items included 8,700 face shields, 31,920 pieces of gloves, and 11,840 U95 protective gown.

Professor Rajesh Vedanthan, a Director of Section for Global Health Association and member of AMPATH GHANA, who presented the items on behalf of the organisation, said the donation was in partnership with Cal Bank, New York City Department of Administrative Service, UDS, NYC DCAS and Ghana Health Service to promote quality health care delivery in the northern sector.

He said the items were to protect health workers during pandemics in the region.

Mr Iddrusu Tanko, Deputy Director of Administration at Tamale Teaching Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the hospital management, expressed gratitude to the donors for gesture.

He said the items would help the medical staff to ensure quality service delivery and enhance effective health care delivery in the northern sector.

Mrs Vincentia Amanor, a Brands Manager at Cal Bank, urged health personnel to support the government to promote quality health care delivery in the region.